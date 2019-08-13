UrduPoint.com
Russian Deputy Defense Minister Visits Russian Military Base In Armenia

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 10:20 AM

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Visits Russian Military Base in Armenia

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) The delegation headed by Russian Deputy Defense Minister Andrei Kartapolov has visited the Russian military base stationed near the Armenian city of Gyumri, the press service of the Russian Southern Military District told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The delegation led by Deputy Defense Minister ...

Andrei Kartapolov got acquainted with the life of the servicemen in the military town Bolshaya Krepost [in the base], the statement said.

The guests visited memorial complexes in the town, as well as the military museum and monuments to Soviet soldiers.

The Russian military base in Gyumri in northern Armenia was established back in 1990s. In 2010, Russia and Armenia extended the term of the agreement on the deployment of the base by Moscow until 2044.

