Russian Digital Ministry Announces Kaspersky-Vietnam Collaboration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Russian software firm Kaspersky Lab has signed a contract with Vietnam to help its cybersecurity agency build an antivirus program, the Russian Ministry of Digital Development said on Wednesday.

"Kaspersky Lab will help Vietnam build an antivirus for government agencies and critical communications infrastructure.

The Russian company has signed a contract to this effect with a Vietnamese government agency responsible for cybersecurity," the statement read.

Vietnam will have access to the company's antivirus base and core programming elements, the ministry said. The solution is expected to become available for several thousand Vietnamese officials as early as this year. Russian Deputy Digital Minister Mikhail Mamonov said more joint projects would follow.