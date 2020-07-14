UrduPoint.com
Russian Diplomat Sees Chances For Libya Ceasefire Due To Active International Effort

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 01:10 PM

Russian Diplomat Sees Chances for Libya Ceasefire Due to Active International Effort

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Russia's charge d'affaires ad interim in Libya Jamshed Boltaev expressed the belief, in his interview with Sputnik, that a ceasefire could be established in the North African country due to active engagement of certain nations, including the United States.

"Apart from Russia and Turkey, the United Nations Security Council, the US, France, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and a range of other countries, including the ones located at the border, also focus on this [Libya ceasefire]. The goal is to launch the process through a ceasefire, as negotiations cannot be held amid the hot phase of the war," Boltaev said, pointing to active participation of the UN in the effort toward the ceasefire.

"I cannot tell you when the ceasefire may be secured, but there are certainly chances this will happen," Boltaev added.

According to the Russian diplomat, no active combat operations are currently ongoing in Libya, as the warring parties "calculate risks and assess possibilities.

"

"Yes, there are reports that armed formations gather in Tripoli suburbs for then trying to conquer Sirte. We see similar statements by the opposite side as well. We also know that Egyptian President [Abdel Fattah Sisi] has said that the Libyan settlement is directly linked to Egypt's border security. This is why I cannot make any forecast," Boltaev said.

No international conference on Libya is expected to be held in the foreseeable future, the charge d'affaires ad interim went on to say.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced on July 3 that Russia would resume the work of its embassy in Libya. It will represent Russia's interests on the entire Libyan territory and will be temporarily based in Tunisia.

