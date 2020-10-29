UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy Says Journalists From Russia May Face Biased Treatment, Provocations In US

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 08:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The Russian Embassy in the United States said that journalists arriving from Russia to the US should take into account biased treatment by the country's authorities and the high risk of provocation there.

On October 15, RT journalist Konstantin Rozhkov had been questioned for many hours at the airport of New York. He arrived in the United States to make a documentary movie ahead of the presidential election.

The incident has been earlier described by the embassy as a blatant blatant attempt of the US authorities to exert pressure on the press.

"We recommend Russian media workers who come to the United States to keep in mind the bias of the U.S. authorities against them and the high risk of provocative actions aimed at manufacturing a reason to accuse Russian citizens of interference in U.S. internal affairs," the embassy wrote on its Facebook page on late Wednesday.

