Russian Emergencies Ministry Aircraft Arrives In Earthquake-Hit Turkey
Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2023 | 05:10 AM
ADANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) The Russian Emergencies Ministry's aircraft with Deputy Minister Alexander Chupriyan has arrived in Turkey, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The An-148 aircraft with the ministry's top officials landed at Adana airport.
Two more planes with Russian rescuers are to arrive in Turkey, where an earthquake occurred on Monday, soon.