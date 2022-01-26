Russian Envoy Says State Dept. Told Him to Leave US by April if Visa Conditions Not Met

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday that the US State Department has informed Russian diplomats he would be forced to leave the country by April if Moscow fails to comply with a number of Washington's conditions for issuing visas to the guards of the US ambassador in Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday that the US State Department has informed Russian diplomats he would be forced to leave the country by April if Moscow fails to comply with a number of Washington's conditions for issuing visas to the guards of the US ambassador in Russia.

"At the last meetings at the State Department, our staff was clearly told that the Russian ambassador would be forced to leave the United States by April if we did not fulfill a number of conditions of the United States to provide visas to the guards of the US ambassador in Moscow," Antonov said.