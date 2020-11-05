UrduPoint.com
Russian Flagship Carrier Aeroflot To Resume Flights To Japan Thursday

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 07:10 AM

Russian Flagship Carrier Aeroflot to Resume Flights to Japan Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Russian flagship carrier Aeroflot will on Thursday resume flights from Moscow to Tokyo (Japan) interrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Russia earlier decided to resume interrupted flights with Japan from November. The airlines will be able to operate three flights to Japan per week (two Moscow-Tokyo flights and one Vladivostok-Tokyo flight). Vladivostok-Tokyo flights will be operated by Aeroflot's subsidiary Aurora, the first flight in this direction took place on November 2.

Aeroflot reported that flights from Moscow to Tokyo at the first stage would be operated once a week, then twice a week, on Thursdays and Saturdays (back on Saturdays and Sundays).

Russia, amid the coronavirus pandemic, stopped regular and charter flights with other countries on March 27. The exceptions were export flights, as well as cargo, mail, ambulance and humanitarian flights, flights of empty aircraft for maintenance, transit flights with landing for refueling or crew changes on Russian territory, and flights carried out in line with individual decisions of the Russian government.

Since August, Russia has begun to gradually resume air traffic with other countries. Currently, it is allowed to fly to Turkey, the UK, Tanzania, Switzerland, Egypt, the UAE, Maldives, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Serbia, South Korea, Cuba and Japan.

