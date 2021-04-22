UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Plans To Summon Czech Ambassador On Thursday

Thu 22nd April 2021 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry will summon the Czech ambassador on Thursday for a conversation about Moscow's potential response to new moves by Prague, the ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, confirmed.

"The conversation with the Czech ambassador will continue in the foreign ministry today," Zakharova told Vesti FM radio station.

"There will be a concrete conversation about what steps we will take if Prague makes relevant moves," the spokeswoman continued.

More Stories From World

