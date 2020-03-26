Russian Government Should Be Ready for Bad Coronavirus Scenario Anyway - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Kremlin hopes that Russia will not face an epidemic of the coronavirus, but the government should be ready for any development of the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

"We have no epidemic yet, de facto. And we hope we will not face it, we hope we will manage to escape this.

But I believe you remember that, during [Russian President Vladimir Putin's] visit to the hospital [for coronavirus patients] in Kommunarka, the chief doctor described different scenarios to Putin. And the government assumes that, no matter how the situation develops, no matter to what extent it is better than on the frontline of coronavirus fight, we should be ready for a bad scenario anyway, in order to be happy to witness a good scenario then, as the doctor said," Peskov told reporters.