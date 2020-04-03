Russian Gov't To Allocate $33Mln To Support Several Crisis-Hit Sectors - Prime Minister
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 02:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The Russian government will earmark 2.6 billion rubles, or $33.2 million for salaries to support employment in the air travel sector, tourism, food sector, sport, and education, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Thursday.
Travel, tourism and service industries have been particularly vulnerable to the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.