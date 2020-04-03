MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The Russian government will earmark 2.6 billion rubles, or $33.2 million for salaries to support employment in the air travel sector, tourism, food sector, sport, and education, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Thursday.

Travel, tourism and service industries have been particularly vulnerable to the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.