Russian Industry Minister Speaks Against Ban On Timber Exports To China

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 06:17 PM

Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov on Monday criticized a fellow cabinet member's threat to ban timber exports to China amid concerns of deforestation, in a comment to Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov on Monday criticized a fellow cabinet member's threat to ban timber exports to China amid concerns of deforestation, in a comment to Sputnik.

Russian Environmental Minister Dmitry Kobylkin warned China last week that Moscow could slap it with a blanket ban on timber sales if it did not back efforts to contain illicit logging along their common border.

"China is Russia's main trade and economic partner and we want to increase trade. Hence, any restrictions on exports or imports, including in timber trade, would be uncalled for," Manturov said.

He argued that rules of the World Trade Organization would not allow singling out one country for an export ban and warned that China could impose tit-for-tat restrictions on Russia under the same rules.

