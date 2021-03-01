Russian Investigators Ask to Keep Furgal in Temporary Detention Center Until June

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Russia's Investigative Committee has asked to extend the term of the arrest of Former Governor of Khabarovsk region Sergey Furgal until June, Irina Sofinskaya, a press secretary of a Moscow district court, told Sputnik.

"The court received a request to extend the period of detention until June 8," Sofinskaya said.