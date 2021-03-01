UrduPoint.com
Russian Investigators Ask To Keep Furgal In Temporary Detention Center Until June

Mon 01st March 2021 | 06:40 PM

Russian Investigators Ask to Keep Furgal in Temporary Detention Center Until June

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Russia's Investigative Committee has asked to extend the term of the arrest of Former Governor of Khabarovsk region Sergey Furgal until June, Irina Sofinskaya, a press secretary of a Moscow district court, told Sputnik.

"The court received a request to extend the period of detention until June 8," Sofinskaya said.

