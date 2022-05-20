UrduPoint.com

Russian Investigators Launch Probe Into May 9 Attack On Ambassador In Warsaw

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2022 | 12:11 AM

The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case over an attack against Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev, who was doused with red liquid while trying to lay a wreath at the cemetery of Soviet soldiers in Warsaw on May 9

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case over an attack against Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev, who was doused with red liquid while trying to lay a wreath at the cemetery of Soviet soldiers in Warsaw on May 9.

"The Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a criminal case over the attack against the Russian ambassador to Poland. The investigation established that on May 9, 2022 Ukrainian citizen Irina Zemlyana and other unidentified individuals... attacked the ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Poland, S.V. Andreev, by splashing red liquid over his face and clothes, ripping off his glasses and the St. George ribbon," the committee said in a statement on Thursday, adding that the perpetrators also damaged diplomatic vehicles and tore off their license plates.

The investigation classified these actions as a crime under part 2 of Article 360 of the Russian Criminal Code an attack on internationally protected persons and their official vehicles, committed with the purpose of complicating international relations.

The Investigative Committee added that the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations obligated host states to protect foreign diplomatic personnel and prevent any attacks against them.

"The Russian Federation will use all possible legal and diplomatic mechanisms to bring the perpetrators to justice," the committee concluded.

The Russian foreign ministry expressed a strong protest to Warsaw in connection with the attack on the Russian ambassador, summoned Polish Ambassador to Moscow Krzysztof Krajewski and demanded that Poland take appropriate measures. On May 11, Andreev said that Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau called the attack a "regrettable" incident and did not offer an apology, while other Polish officials claimed that "the Russians themselves are to blame."

