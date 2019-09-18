Russian Lawmaker Calls Video of Simulated Russia-US Nuclear War 'Nonsense'

Alexander Sherin, the first deputy chairman of the defense committee of the Russian parliament's lower house, on Wednesday ridiculed a model of a nuclear war between Russia and the United States developed by US scientists as ludicrous, saying that nuclear war should be ruled out in principle

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Alexander Sherin, the first deputy chairman of the defense committee of the Russian parliament 's lower house, on Wednesday ridiculed a model of a nuclear war between Russia and the United States developed by US scientists as ludicrous, saying that nuclear war should be ruled out in principle.

On September 6, one of the authors of the simulation, Alex Glaser, released a 4-minute video titled "Plan A," which shows a model of a nuclear confrontation between the two superpowers, on YouTube and on the official website of the Science and Global Security project. However, the news and the video only recently attracted media and public attention, stirring discussions and comments from online users.

"It is on the verge of fantasy, fairy tales and crazy nonsense to consider this scenario. Firstly, a huge number of nuclear power plants are located in Russia and other territories. It is impossible to limit strikes to a specific location, because the territory would be contaminated for hundreds of years. The destruction of factories, industrial enterprises, chemical plants, warehouses with ammunition, a huge number of hydraulic structures, dams, and so on, leads to irreversible disasters, consequences that then make this territory absolutely unusable, that is, it makes no sense to fight for one or another territory.

Nuclear war is out of the question," Sherin said.

Russia has a system of imminent strike, which, in case of an enemy's attack, will automatically send cruise missiles with a nuclear warhead toward the enemy even if there is no one left to press a button, the parliamentarian recalled.

"Naturally, only Americans who are on a completely different continent, overseas, and they do not care what will happen to their allies Germany, Poland, France. I am sure this is a problem, which should be of interest, first of all, to NATO members, so that they really understand that they are thrown under the bus by the Americans, and their interests and, in principle, existence are not being considered," he said.

Sherin also noted that the simulated US strike at Russia's Kaliningrad Region did not take into account NATO countries that surround this territory.

According to the scenario shown in "Plan A," more than 90 million people may die and become injured in the first hours of conflict, with most of the fatalities seen in Europe. The simulation's developers said the project aimed to emphasize the catastrophic consequences of Russia's and the United States' current nuclear capacities.