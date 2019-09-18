UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Lawmaker Calls Video Of Simulated Russia-US Nuclear War 'Nonsense'

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 10:36 PM

Russian Lawmaker Calls Video of Simulated Russia-US Nuclear War 'Nonsense'

Alexander Sherin, the first deputy chairman of the defense committee of the Russian parliament's lower house, on Wednesday ridiculed a model of a nuclear war between Russia and the United States developed by US scientists as ludicrous, saying that nuclear war should be ruled out in principle

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Alexander Sherin, the first deputy chairman of the defense committee of the Russian parliament's lower house, on Wednesday ridiculed a model of a nuclear war between Russia and the United States developed by US scientists as ludicrous, saying that nuclear war should be ruled out in principle.

On September 6, one of the authors of the simulation, Alex Glaser, released a 4-minute video titled "Plan A," which shows a model of a nuclear confrontation between the two superpowers, on YouTube and on the official website of the Science and Global Security project. However, the news and the video only recently attracted media and public attention, stirring discussions and comments from online users.

"It is on the verge of fantasy, fairy tales and crazy nonsense to consider this scenario. Firstly, a huge number of nuclear power plants are located in Russia and other territories. It is impossible to limit strikes to a specific location, because the territory would be contaminated for hundreds of years. The destruction of factories, industrial enterprises, chemical plants, warehouses with ammunition, a huge number of hydraulic structures, dams, and so on, leads to irreversible disasters, consequences that then make this territory absolutely unusable, that is, it makes no sense to fight for one or another territory.

Nuclear war is out of the question," Sherin said.

Russia has a system of imminent strike, which, in case of an enemy's attack, will automatically send cruise missiles with a nuclear warhead toward the enemy even if there is no one left to press a button, the parliamentarian recalled.

"Naturally, only Americans who are on a completely different continent, overseas, and they do not care what will happen to their allies Germany, Poland, France. I am sure this is a problem, which should be of interest, first of all, to NATO members, so that they really understand that they are thrown under the bus by the Americans, and their interests and, in principle, existence are not being considered," he said.

Sherin also noted that the simulated US strike at Russia's Kaliningrad Region did not take into account NATO countries that surround this territory.

According to the scenario shown in "Plan A," more than 90 million people may die and become injured in the first hours of conflict, with most of the fatalities seen in Europe. The simulation's developers said the project aimed to emphasize the catastrophic consequences of Russia's and the United States' current nuclear capacities.

Related Topics

Injured Attack NATO Russia Europe Parliament Nuclear France Germany Kaliningrad Poland United States May September YouTube Media All From Million

Recent Stories

Next Meeting of Contact Group on Donbas to Be Held ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese Premier's Visit to Russia to Give Impetus ..

3 minutes ago

European Commission's Official Praises Russia-EU C ..

3 minutes ago

JIT on Chunian incident constituted

3 minutes ago

US, South Africa to Lead UN Security Council Visit ..

13 minutes ago

Man Threatens to Blow Up Bridge in Kiev, Starts Sh ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.