The Russian lower house, the State Duma, said on Thursday that its chairman, Vyacheslav Volodin, has met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Moscow to discuss bilateral parliamentary relations and new formats of cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The Russian lower house, the State Duma, said on Thursday that its chairman, Vyacheslav Volodin, has met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Moscow to discuss bilateral parliamentary relations and new formats of cooperation.

Raisi arrived in Moscow on Wednesday. He met with Russian President Vladimir Putin later that day and attended a plenary session of the State Duma earlier on Thursday.

"I hope that your visit will give impetus to further development of relations within the parliamentary dimension. We should do everything to provide legislative support for those decisions reached between our President Vladimir Putin and you," Volodin said at the meeting, as quoted in a State Duma release.

The Russian lawmaker said that the Russian-Iranian inter-parliamentary commission will hold a new meeting in the near future.

He endorsed the commission as a platform allowing Russia and Iran to "discuss specific issues, take advantage of parliamentary opportunities to address issues, and definitely that will help to improve our cooperation."

Raisi was cited as saying that it was a great honor and pleasure for him to visit the State Duma.

Russia and Iran maintained close inter-parliamentary relations during the previous Iranian government, having set up a 20-member bilateral commission in 2018. Before Raisi's visit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow expects it to result in an "inventory of relations," given the 2021 change of government in Iran.