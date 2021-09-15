The Russian military is thoroughly monitoring the situation around North Korea's missile launches, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) The Russian military is thoroughly monitoring the situation around North Korea's missile launches, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, North Korea carried out two missile launches, both projectiles fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

South Korean and Japanese security agencies believe these could be ballistic missiles.

"Of course, our military is monitoring the situation in this region as thoroughly as possible," Peskov said.