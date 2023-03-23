UrduPoint.com

Russian Military Says Humanitarian Aid To Aleppo Airport Halted Due To Israeli Strikes

Published March 23, 2023

Russian Military Says Humanitarian Aid to Aleppo Airport Halted Due to Israeli Strikes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The delivery of humanitarian supplies to Aleppo International Airport in northern Syria has been suspended after a missile attack by four F-16 tactical fighters of the Israeli Air Force, a senior Russian military official said on Wednesday.

"On March 22, from 03:46 to 03:55 a.m. (00:46 to 00:55 GMT), four Israeli Air Force F-16 tactical fighter jets launched a missile strike from the eastern Mediterranean Sea, damaging the infrastructure of Aleppo's Nayrab International Airport ” the runway and radar. The airport's work is suspended and in this connection, the delivery of humanitarian cargo is temporarily not carried out," Rear Adm.

Oleg Gurinov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, told a briefing.

The attack damaged the runway and navigation equipment, prompting all flights to be redirected from Aleppo to Damascus and Latakia airports, according to the Syrian Transport Ministry.

On March 7, a similar situation occurred when four Israeli F-16 tactical fighters struck Aleppo International Airport in Syria from the Mediterranean Sea, blocking the delivery of humanitarian supplies from foreign countries.

