Russian Military Tracking US Destroyer That Entered Black Sea - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The Russian military is tracking the US destroyer Arleigh Burke, which entered the Black Sea on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center said.

"The forces and means of the Black Sea Fleet have begun to monitor the actions of the US Navy guided missile destroyer Arleigh Burke, which entered the Black Sea on November 25, 2021," it said.