Russian National Burkov To Make First Appearance In US Court 2 PM Tuesday - Justice Dept.

Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:46 PM

Russian National Burkov to Make First Appearance in US Court 2 PM Tuesday - Justice Dept.

Russian national Alexei Burkov is currently in US custody and will make his first court appearance in court today at 2 p.m. EST, US Justice Department Senior Communications Advisor for International Law Enforcement Nicole Navas Oxman told Sputnik on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Russian national Alexei Burkov is currently in US custody and will make his first court appearance in court today at 2 p.m. EST, US Justice Department Senior Communications Advisor for International Law Enforcement Nicole Navas Oxman told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"I can confirm that Alexei Burkov was extradited from Israel to the United States. He is currently in US�custody pending his initial court appearance today at 2:00 p.m. before US Magistrate Judge John F. Anderson at the Alexandria Federal courthouse in the Eastern District of Virginia," Oxman said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israel extradited Burkov to the United States, where he is wanted on charges related to money laundering and computer hacking.

