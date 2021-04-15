UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Navy To Get Knyaz Oleg Strategic Submarine In October - Shipbuilding Corporation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 11:10 AM

Russian Navy to Get Knyaz Oleg Strategic Submarine in October - Shipbuilding Corporation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The Russian navy will receive the Borei-A class nuclear-powered strategic ballistic missile submarine Knyaz Oleg in October, United Shipbuilding Corporation CEO Alexei Rakhmanov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We will be able to hand the vessel over to the navy this October," Rakhmanov said.

Knyaz Oleg, named after Prince Oleg of Novgorod, will become the fifth Borei-A class submarine in the Russian navy's operational inventory.

Related Topics

Russia October

Recent Stories

Embark on that long-awaited getaway in luxury with ..

9 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 118 more lives in Pakistan over la ..

14 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reopens 300-year-old Al Ahsa-based Ab ..

16 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 1,402 new COVID-19 cases

31 minutes ago

COAS visits Fauji Foundation, inaugurates 100-bed ..

35 minutes ago

The state's decision to ban the extremist religiou ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.