Russian Navy to Get Knyaz Oleg Strategic Submarine in October - Shipbuilding Corporation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The Russian navy will receive the Borei-A class nuclear-powered strategic ballistic missile submarine Knyaz Oleg in October, United Shipbuilding Corporation CEO Alexei Rakhmanov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We will be able to hand the vessel over to the navy this October," Rakhmanov said.

Knyaz Oleg, named after Prince Oleg of Novgorod, will become the fifth Borei-A class submarine in the Russian navy's operational inventory.