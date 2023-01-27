UrduPoint.com

Russian Ombudswoman Says Discussed Exchange Of Wounded With Her Ukrainian Counterpart

January 27, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova said on Friday that she has discussed with her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Lubinets, the exchange of wounded via teleconferencing.

"Another meeting with Ukrainian Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets was held. This time with the participation of Turkish Chief Ombudsman Seref Malkoc... Continuing to move in this direction, we agreed to assist in the exchange of lists of seriously wounded persons to be repatriated, to assist the competent authorities in the return of citizens subject to deportation," Moskalkova said on Telegram.

She added that interactions with the Ukrainian counterpart have already made it possible to resolve a number of issues related to family reunification, the search for missing persons on each side, assistance with a prisoner exchange, and the mutual return home of detained civilians.

"Undoubtedly, the Russian Defense Ministry and our special services are of key importance in resolving these complex issues. At the same time, as practice shows, the role of the ombudsmen increases in such situations. We try to do everything possible to help people in difficult life situations," Moskalkova said.

