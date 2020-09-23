Russian Paratroopers Land in Belarus as Part of Military Drills - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) A battalion task group of the Russian Airborne Forces' Ivanovo unit landed in Belarus as part of the joint military exercise Slavic Brotherhood 2020, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On September 23, 2020, as part of the joint Belarusian-Russian military exercises Slavic Brotherhood 2020, Il-76MD aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces' military transport aviation transferred from Russia and dropped the battalion task group of the Ivanovo unit of Russia's airborne troops to the Brest training ground of Belarus," the ministry said in statement.

As part of the active phase of the drills, Russian and Belarusian paratroopers are practicing air dropping the main forces from Il-76MD aircraft and assault landing from helicopters to specified areas, blocking a settlement, as well as destroying simulated illegal armed formations.