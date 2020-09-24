Russian Pianist Intends to Set New World Record for Non-Stop Piano Playing - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian pianist from St. Petersburg Ruslan Ishdavletov hopes to set a new world record for the longest continuous piano playing, an exhibition of lights and interactive installations Garden of Dreams in St. Petersburg announced in a statement

"Musician Ruslan Ishdavletov intends to break his own record for continuous playing," the statement reads.

The event will take place from Friday to Sunday.

The musician is organizing a music marathon for the sixth time. He plans to play the piano for 50 hours to beat his previous world record of continuous piano improvisation which lasted 42 hours.