UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Pianist Intends To Set New World Record For Non-Stop Piano Playing - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 09:26 PM

Russian Pianist Intends to Set New World Record for Non-Stop Piano Playing - Statement

Russian pianist from St. Petersburg Ruslan Ishdavletov hopes to set a new world record for the longest continuous piano playing, an exhibition of lights and interactive installations Garden of Dreams in St. Petersburg announced in a statement

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Russian pianist from St. Petersburg Ruslan Ishdavletov hopes to set a new world record for the longest continuous piano playing, an exhibition of lights and interactive installations Garden of Dreams in St. Petersburg announced in a statement.

"Musician Ruslan Ishdavletov intends to break his own record for continuous playing," the statement reads.

The event will take place from Friday to Sunday.

The musician is organizing a music marathon for the sixth time. He plans to play the piano for 50 hours to beat his previous world record of continuous piano improvisation which lasted 42 hours.

Related Topics

World Music Russia Marathon St. Petersburg Sunday Event From

Recent Stories

Emirates to resume flights to Johannesburg, Cape T ..

12 minutes ago

ADP registers 1,672 violations for not adhering to ..

27 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber, Tel Aviv Chamber sign agreement to ..

42 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister expresses optimism to be reelec ..

1 minute ago

Eltezam Environmental Campaign 2020 showcases succ ..

1 hour ago

Anwar stresses for transparent & efficient Zakat s ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.