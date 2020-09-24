Russian Pianist Intends To Set New World Record For Non-Stop Piano Playing - Statement
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 09:26 PM
ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Russian pianist from St. Petersburg Ruslan Ishdavletov hopes to set a new world record for the longest continuous piano playing, an exhibition of lights and interactive installations Garden of Dreams in St. Petersburg announced in a statement.
"Musician Ruslan Ishdavletov intends to break his own record for continuous playing," the statement reads.
The event will take place from Friday to Sunday.
The musician is organizing a music marathon for the sixth time. He plans to play the piano for 50 hours to beat his previous world record of continuous piano improvisation which lasted 42 hours.