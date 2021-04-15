Russian Prime Minister to Meet Thursday With Lebanese Counterpart

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will meet with Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri in Moscow on Thursday.

The ministers will talk about cooperation in the economy, trade, industries, energy, and culture.

The three-time Lebanese premier comes to Moscow amid a pressure on the ruling elite at home to form a government following mass protests over economic woes and the depreciating national Currency.