Russian Prime Minister To Meet Thursday With Lebanese Counterpart

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 10:10 AM

Russian Prime Minister to Meet Thursday With Lebanese Counterpart

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will meet with Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri in Moscow on Thursday.

The ministers will talk about cooperation in the economy, trade, industries, energy, and culture.

The three-time Lebanese premier comes to Moscow amid a pressure on the ruling elite at home to form a government following mass protests over economic woes and the depreciating national Currency.

