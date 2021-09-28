UrduPoint.com

Russian Security Council Chief Points To Surge In Cyberattacks During Parliamentary Vote

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 03:47 PM

Russian Security Council Chief Points to Surge in Cyberattacks During Parliamentary Vote

The number of cyberattacks on Russia's state information systems and critical digital infrastructure increased dramatically during the recent elections to the lower chamber of the country's parliament, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Tuesday

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) The number of cyberattacks on Russia's state information systems and critical digital infrastructure increased dramatically during the recent elections to the lower chamber of the country's parliament, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Tuesday.

Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev noted earlier that about 50% of all the attacks on servers of the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) during the vote were carried out from the US territory.

"Even ahead of the vote, the US Department of State publicly expressed doubts about the fairness of the expression of will in Russia.

Controlled Western media outlets published unsubstantiated claims about democratic rights violations in our country. American non-profit organizations carried out illegal election campaigns among Russians ... The pressure on state information systems and critical digital infrastructure increased significantly. We recorded cyberattacks on the CEC servers on the election days, which were carried out from the US territory," Patrushev told reporters.

Related Topics

Election Russia Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Chamber September Media All From

Recent Stories

Moscow Calling on NATO, EU to Take Steps to Preven ..

Moscow Calling on NATO, EU to Take Steps to Prevent Further Escalation in Kosovo

2 minutes ago
 European Commissioner, Ukraine's Energy Minister t ..

European Commissioner, Ukraine's Energy Minister to Meet on Tuesday - Commission

2 minutes ago
 US Not Planning to Use Russian Military Bases in C ..

US Not Planning to Use Russian Military Bases in Central Asia - Ambassador to Ka ..

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin Sees Nothing Illegal in Russian Private Mi ..

Kremlin Sees Nothing Illegal in Russian Private Military Firms Providing Consult ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia Never Uses Gas as Punishment Tool in Foreig ..

Russia Never Uses Gas as Punishment Tool in Foreign Affairs - Kremlin

6 minutes ago
 Chinese Government Plans to Fight Child Abuse in E ..

Chinese Government Plans to Fight Child Abuse in Educational Institutions

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.