The number of cyberattacks on Russia's state information systems and critical digital infrastructure increased dramatically during the recent elections to the lower chamber of the country's parliament, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Tuesday

Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev noted earlier that about 50% of all the attacks on servers of the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) during the vote were carried out from the US territory.

"Even ahead of the vote, the US Department of State publicly expressed doubts about the fairness of the expression of will in Russia.

Controlled Western media outlets published unsubstantiated claims about democratic rights violations in our country. American non-profit organizations carried out illegal election campaigns among Russians ... The pressure on state information systems and critical digital infrastructure increased significantly. We recorded cyberattacks on the CEC servers on the election days, which were carried out from the US territory," Patrushev told reporters.