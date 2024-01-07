Open Menu

Russian Strikes In East Ukraine Kill 11, Including Children: Governor

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Russian strikes in east Ukraine kill 11, including children: governor

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) At least 11 people, including five children, were killed by a Russian missile strike on the eastern Ukraine town of Pokrovsk on Saturday, the regional governor said.

Eight people were also wounded when Russian forces hit the area with S-300 missiles.

"The main blow was dealt to Pokrovsk and Rivne in the community of Myrnograd", the head of the Donetsk region, Vadim Filashkin, said on Telegram.

He released photographs showing rescue workers working through the debris of the attack which damaged six houses.

The town of Pokrovsk, which had a population of 60,000 before the war, had already been hit by a deadly bombardment last August, which left nine people dead and 82 injured.

The town is around fifty kilometres (30 miles) from the front line of the fighting.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Governor Ukraine Russia Pokrovsk Rivne Donetsk August From

Recent Stories

Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

2 hours ago
 Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on ..

Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on March 7

2 hours ago
 Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderl ..

Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderland in FA Cup

2 hours ago
 Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-po ..

Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-polio vaccination

2 hours ago
 Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children f ..

Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children facing malnutrition, disease: U ..

2 hours ago
 Two killed in separate accidents

Two killed in separate accidents

2 hours ago
Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

2 hours ago
 Constituency-wise preliminary polling station list ..

Constituency-wise preliminary polling station lists unveiled

2 hours ago
 Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ti ..

Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ties

2 hours ago
 Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy P ..

Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy Prophet

2 hours ago
 14 environmental samples tested positive for polio ..

14 environmental samples tested positive for poliovirus

2 hours ago
 FBR restructuring on agenda to improve governance, ..

FBR restructuring on agenda to improve governance, efficiency, effectiveness

2 hours ago

More Stories From World