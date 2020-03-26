Russian Su-27 Fighter Crashes in Black Sea, Search for Pilot Underway - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) According to preliminary data, a Russian Su-27 fighter jet crashed in the Black Sea during scheduled flights on Wednesday, the search for the pilot is complicated by difficult weather conditions, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Around 08.

10 pm Moscow time [17:10 GMT] on March 25, a Su-27 fighter flying a scheduled mission over the Black Sea at a distance of about 50 kilometers [31 miles] from the town of Feodosia, disappeared from radar screens. An emergency radio beacon signal was detected in the area," the ministry said.

"According to preliminary data, the plane crashed into the sea. The search for the pilot in the area of the operation is complicated by difficult weather conditions," the report said.

Two emergency rescue helicopters, a frigate and several civilian ships have been sent to the crash area, the ministry added.