UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Su-27 Fighter Crashes In Black Sea, Search For Pilot Underway - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 12:50 AM

Russian Su-27 Fighter Crashes in Black Sea, Search for Pilot Underway - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) According to preliminary data, a Russian Su-27 fighter jet crashed in the Black Sea during scheduled flights on Wednesday, the search for the pilot is complicated by difficult weather conditions, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Around 08.

10 pm Moscow time [17:10 GMT] on March 25, a Su-27 fighter flying a scheduled mission over the Black Sea at a distance of about 50 kilometers [31 miles] from the town of Feodosia, disappeared from radar screens. An emergency radio beacon signal was detected in the area," the ministry said.

"According to preliminary data, the plane crashed into the sea. The search for the pilot in the area of the operation is complicated by difficult weather conditions," the report said.

Two emergency rescue helicopters, a frigate and several civilian ships have been sent to the crash area, the ministry added.

Related Topics

Weather Moscow Russia March From

Recent Stories

Govt spending Rs1.25 trillion to address Covid-19 ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Food Security Council holds remote meetin ..

1 hour ago

Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

2 hours ago

Launching of mobile App to bring revolution in liv ..

2 hours ago

World Bank, IMF call for suspending debt payment b ..

1 hour ago

ADJD directs police directorates not to arrest ind ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.