Russian, Turkish Troops Conduct First Joint Patrol In Syria In 2021 - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 06:30 AM

Russian, Turkish Troops Conduct First Joint Patrol in Syria in 2021 - Russian Military

AL-HASAKAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) HASAKAH, January 8 (Sputnik) - Russian and Turkish troops have conducted a first joint patrol in Syria this year in the northeastern Al-Hasakah province, Sergey Zamay, a senior Russian military official, said on Friday, adding that no incidents have occurred during the patrol.

"Today, for the first time in 2021, a joint Russian-Turkish patrol was conducted. The patrol was preceded by thorough preparation of weapons and military equipment, personnel, and the work of a coordination center. Patrolling took place normally, without incidents," Zamay told reporters.

The joint patrol covered a 31-mile route, monitored five settlements and oil fields in the province.

In total, 80 Russian and Turkish servicemen took part in the patrol.

More Stories From World

