Russian Upper House Delegation Arrives in Minsk to Observe Presidential Voting - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) A delegation of the Russian parliament's upper house has arrived in Minsk to observe the Belarusian presidential election, a member of the delegation told Sputnik on Saturday.

The lawmakers left Moscow for Belarus on Friday and reached the neighboring country by bus.

"Everything is normal. We have reached Belarus without incidents. We have accommodated in a hotel," Alexei Kondratyev said.

He added that the delegation had already held a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev.

The presidential election in Belarus is scheduled for Sunday.