Russian-US Ties in Fact Returned to Cold War, This Leads to Global Instability - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The Russian-US relations have, in fact, returned to the Cold War, with sanctions and conflict confrontation leading to the global "permanent instability," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an article for RIA Novosti.

"Within the past several years, the Russian-US relations have shifted from the competition to confrontation, in fact, returned to [the relations of] the Cold War era. The sanctions pressure, threats, conflict confrontation, protection of self-interests - all that is pushing the world to the state of permanent instability," Medvedev said.