UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian-US Ties In Fact Returned To Cold War, This Leads To Global Instability - Medvedev

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 05:10 AM

Russian-US Ties in Fact Returned to Cold War, This Leads to Global Instability - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The Russian-US relations have, in fact, returned to the Cold War, with sanctions and conflict confrontation leading to the global "permanent instability," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an article for RIA Novosti.

"Within the past several years, the Russian-US relations have shifted from the competition to confrontation, in fact, returned to [the relations of] the Cold War era. The sanctions pressure, threats, conflict confrontation, protection of self-interests - all that is pushing the world to the state of permanent instability," Medvedev said.

Related Topics

World Russia All From

Recent Stories

101,239 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

5 hours ago

Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities mo ..

6 hours ago

KIU, Serena Hotel celebrate Earth Day 2021

5 hours ago

Sindh govt to comply with NCOC advisory to contain ..

5 hours ago

Covid 3rd wave peak in France 'appears to be behin ..

6 hours ago

UN chief slams terrorist attack in Quetta, reitera ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.