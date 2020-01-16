Since the terrorism threat in Syria has been fended off, the country should become a good example of foreign meddling attempts prevention, Russia's Acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Since the terrorism threat in Syria has been fended off, the country should become a good example of foreign meddling attempts prevention, Russia's Acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Responding to the request of Syria's legitimate government, the Russian Federation, I believe, has quite efficiently helped the Syrian people to tackle the international terrorism threat. The threat has been fended off, only some more specific goals are yet to be achieved. We have helped the Syrian people to vindicate the Syrian statehood. I think this should be a good example of preventing aggressive and reckless attempts to decide fates of whole regions from abroad," Lavrov, currently on a visit in Uzbekistan, said in his address for students.