UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Praises Syria As Example Of Efficient Prevention Of Foreign Meddling Attempts

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 02:41 PM

Russia's Acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Praises Syria as Example of Efficient Prevention of Foreign Meddling Attempts

Since the terrorism threat in Syria has been fended off, the country should become a good example of foreign meddling attempts prevention, Russia's Acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Since the terrorism threat in Syria has been fended off, the country should become a good example of foreign meddling attempts prevention, Russia's Acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Responding to the request of Syria's legitimate government, the Russian Federation, I believe, has quite efficiently helped the Syrian people to tackle the international terrorism threat. The threat has been fended off, only some more specific goals are yet to be achieved. We have helped the Syrian people to vindicate the Syrian statehood. I think this should be a good example of preventing aggressive and reckless attempts to decide fates of whole regions from abroad," Lavrov, currently on a visit in Uzbekistan, said in his address for students.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Visit Uzbekistan From Government

Recent Stories

Saba Qamar to perform in an upcoming feature film

8 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price down $0.31 a barrel Wednes ..

13 minutes ago

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan directs to immedia ..

4 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Hits China's Northwestern ..

4 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

4 minutes ago

Kohistan admin launches crackdown against polythen ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.