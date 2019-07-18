UrduPoint.com
Russia's Airborne Platoon-2019 Contest To Feature Participants From More Than 20 Countries

Russia's Airborne Platoon-2019 Contest to Feature Participants From More Than 20 Countries

PSKOV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Teams from more than 20 countries, including China and Venezuela, will participate in the international stage of the Airborne Platoon-2019 competition, set to take place as a part of the fifth International Army Games in Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday.

The competition will run from August 3-August 17, and take place at the Zavelichie and Strugi Krasniye ranges, and Kislovo landing site.

"Teams from more than 20 countries have sent their applications to participate, including Algeria, Belarus, Venezuela, Kazakhstan, China, Morocco, South Africa.

[There will be] 450 participants altogether," the Defense Ministry press service said.

The International Army Games have been conducted annually since 2015 to showcase and compare the military prowess of armed forces from all over the world. The rage of competitions is diverse and has something for almost every type of military profession. Despite annual invitations, the United States and other members of NATO have yet to take part in the games.

