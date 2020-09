Russia's easternmost Strategic Missile Forces unit in the Siberian city of Irkutsk received Yars thermonuclear armed intercontinental ballistic missiles, the Defense Ministry said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Russia's easternmost Strategic Missile Forces unit in the Siberian city of Irkutsk received Yars thermonuclear armed intercontinental ballistic missiles, the Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

The unit has now switched to Yars completely, which is expected to boost its nuclear deterrence capacity.