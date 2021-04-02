UrduPoint.com
Russia's FSB Detains Extremist In Siberian City Barnaul Who Planned Attacks

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Russia's FSB Detains Extremist in Siberian City Barnaul Who Planned Attacks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia has detained a supporter of a Ukrainian nationalist organization who planned to conduct attacks in the Siberian city of Barnaul on orders of a curator from Ukraine, the FSB said on Friday.

"Within the framework of the criminal case under the article 'Undergoing training for the purpose of carrying out terrorist activities', the activities of a supporter of the Ukrainian nationalist organization Ethnic National Association (ENO) were suppressed," the FSB said.

The organization was created to coordinate actions of nationalists from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus in regard to attacks on people of non-Slavic appearance and state institutions, according to the FSB.

"In the city of Barnaul, a local resident, a citizen of Russia born in 2000, was detained, who was planning, on the instructions of the so-called curator of the ENO from Ukraine, to carry out 'direct action' aimed at intimidating the local population, including immigrants from the Central Asian region, against places of mass gathering of Muslims, as well as government bodies," the FSB said.

The security forces found an explosive, instructions on how to make a bomb, extremist literature, and photographs of places where he planned to carry out attacks, which were sent to the Ukrainian curator, the FSB added.

The security service also said that the detainee admitted that he was plotting crimes and himself contacted the ENO organization as he did not agree with Russia's policy on migration.

