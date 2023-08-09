MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday that it had detained a saboteur in Crimea who blew up a gas pipeline on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services.

"The Federal Security Service of Russia stopped the criminal activity of a Russian citizen, born in 1980, involved in the commission of a sabotage and terrorist act at the energy infrastructure facility of the Republic of Crimea on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services," the FSB said in a statement.

The detainee confessed to collaborating with the special services of Ukraine to carry out terrorist attacks in late June, the statement added.