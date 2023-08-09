Open Menu

Russia's FSB Detains Saboteur In Crimea For Blowing Up Gas Pipeline On Kiev's Instructions

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Russia's FSB Detains Saboteur in Crimea for Blowing Up Gas Pipeline on Kiev's Instructions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday that it had detained a saboteur in Crimea who blew up a gas pipeline on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services.

"The Federal Security Service of Russia stopped the criminal activity of a Russian citizen, born in 1980, involved in the commission of a sabotage and terrorist act at the energy infrastructure facility of the Republic of Crimea on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services," the FSB said in a statement.

The detainee confessed to collaborating with the special services of Ukraine to carry out terrorist attacks in late June, the statement added.

Related Topics

Terrorist Ukraine Russia June Criminals Gas

Recent Stories

Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President ..

Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President today

25 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

3 hours ago
 NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in ..

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in coming days

11 hours ago
 UAE President receives US National Security Adviso ..

UAE President receives US National Security Advisor

11 hours ago
 Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of ..

Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of upcoming FEI Endurance Europe ..

11 hours ago
Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More ..

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More in Donetsk - Acting Head of D ..

12 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoi ..

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoire over former president&#039; ..

12 hours ago
 Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Dea ..

Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Deal - Erdogan

12 hours ago
 Consultations underway to select interim PM's name ..

Consultations underway to select interim PM's name: Minister for Defense Khawaja ..

12 hours ago
 Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Gover ..

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Governor KPK discusses fiscal matt ..

12 hours ago
 Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Requ ..

Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Request for Ukraine But Still Has ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World