UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Navy Starts Large-Scale Ocean Shield Exercise In Baltic Sea - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Russia's Navy Starts Large-Scale Ocean Shield Exercise in Baltic Sea - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) Russia's large-scale Ocean Shield-2020 naval exercise has been launched in the Baltic Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday, adding that more than 30 vessels are involved in the drills.

"The Ocean Shield-2020 large-scale naval exercise has been launched under the leadership of Navy Commander-in-Chief Nikolay Yevmenov," the ministry said in a statement.

The naval forces that took part in the main naval parade in the Russian cities of St. Petersburg and Kronstadt, as well as the Baltic Fleet, are engaged in the exercise.

In total, more than 30 ships of various classes, naval aircraft, coastal troops, air defense troops and marines are involved in the drills.

The ships have already practiced the exit from the naval base, as well as mine defense. The crews are currently exercising in repelling air strikes, defeating enemy naval forces, searching for and destroying submarines, as well as landing tactical assault forces, the ministry added.

Practical launches of attack and anti-aircraft missiles, as well as artillery firing, are expected to be practiced during the drills, according to the ministry.

Related Topics

Firing Attack Russia St. Petersburg From

Recent Stories

DREI conference to discuss post COVID-19 real esta ..

29 minutes ago

MoHAP launches two coronavirus testing centres in ..

29 minutes ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority implements AI-enable ..

44 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange E ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on &#0 ..

3 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $43.02 a barrel F ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.