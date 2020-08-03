MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) Russia's large-scale Ocean Shield-2020 naval exercise has been launched in the Baltic Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday, adding that more than 30 vessels are involved in the drills.

"The Ocean Shield-2020 large-scale naval exercise has been launched under the leadership of Navy Commander-in-Chief Nikolay Yevmenov," the ministry said in a statement.

The naval forces that took part in the main naval parade in the Russian cities of St. Petersburg and Kronstadt, as well as the Baltic Fleet, are engaged in the exercise.

In total, more than 30 ships of various classes, naval aircraft, coastal troops, air defense troops and marines are involved in the drills.

The ships have already practiced the exit from the naval base, as well as mine defense. The crews are currently exercising in repelling air strikes, defeating enemy naval forces, searching for and destroying submarines, as well as landing tactical assault forces, the ministry added.

Practical launches of attack and anti-aircraft missiles, as well as artillery firing, are expected to be practiced during the drills, according to the ministry.