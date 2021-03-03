Russia's non-resource non-energy exports exceeded $161 billion in 2020, marking the record high in recent years with nearly a quarter of the volume accounting for Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, the Russian capital's mayor, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Russia's non-resource non-energy exports exceeded $161 billion in 2020, marking the record high in recent years with nearly a quarter of the volume accounting for Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, the Russian capital's mayor, said on Wednesday.

"In 2020, the volume of Russia's non-resource non-energy exports exceeded $161 billion � a record achievement over the past several years. And almost a quarter of this volume � $ 39.86 billion � was provided by the city of Moscow," Sobyanin wrote on his website.

The official added that the capital's exports increased by 31 percent, with its products, ranging from machinery, computers and chemical products to sweets, meat and other alimentary goods, being delivered to 183 countries across the world.

The mayor also touched upon measures to expand targeted support for exports from Moscow. In particular, the city authorities have implemented the so-called export cashback initiative, providing a grant in the amount of 10 percent of the revenue from export contracts, as well as compensated expenses not only for the transportation of goods abroad but also for preparation for export, among other measures.