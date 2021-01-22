Russia's peacekeepers towed a convoy of Azerbaijan's trucks loaded with construction materials to the city of Shusha after they were damaged in a traffic incident on an icy road in Nagorno-Karabakh, the deputy head of the center for regional reconciliation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, Col. Dmitry Perepelkin, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Russia's peacekeepers towed a convoy of Azerbaijan's trucks loaded with construction materials to the city of Shusha after they were damaged in a traffic incident on an icy road in Nagorno-Karabakh, the deputy head of the center for regional reconciliation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, Col. Dmitry Perepelkin, said on Friday.

"On January 19, Russia's peacekeepers provided aid to the truck convoy of the Azerbaijani side that transported construction materials from the settlement of Qirmizi Bazar to the city of Shusha and was involved in a traffic accident due to an icy road. Six vehicles have been towed, the cargo has been delivered to the place of destination," Perepelkin said.

The colonel noted that the Russian side did not register any ceasefire violation in Karabakh this day, adding that Russia's engineers have found and neutralized 23,785 explosive devices in the region.

Perepelkin added that the peacekeepers also ensured the safe movement of the Azerbaijani military vehicle convoy through the Lachin corridor to the region of Minkend and back.

Earlier in the day, the Russian defense ministry said that 50,390 refugees returned to the region of Nagorno-Karabakh since the beginning of the Russian peacekeeping operation

Nagorno-Karabakh has been a source of conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan for decades now. A few months ago, tensions flared up, and a military confrontation began. Peace was achieved with the help of Russia in November. Both Azerbaijan and Armenia-backed unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh were to remain at whatever positions they were holding at the time of the ceasefire. Russian peacekeepers were sent in to monitor the situation along the contact line.