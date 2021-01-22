UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Peacekeepers In Karabakh Tow Azeri Trucks Damaged In Traffic Accident - Military

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 11:20 PM

Russia's Peacekeepers in Karabakh Tow Azeri Trucks Damaged in Traffic Accident - Military

Russia's peacekeepers towed a convoy of Azerbaijan's trucks loaded with construction materials to the city of Shusha after they were damaged in a traffic incident on an icy road in Nagorno-Karabakh, the deputy head of the center for regional reconciliation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, Col. Dmitry Perepelkin, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Russia's peacekeepers towed a convoy of Azerbaijan's trucks loaded with construction materials to the city of Shusha after they were damaged in a traffic incident on an icy road in Nagorno-Karabakh, the deputy head of the center for regional reconciliation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, Col. Dmitry Perepelkin, said on Friday.

"On January 19, Russia's peacekeepers provided aid to the truck convoy of the Azerbaijani side that transported construction materials from the settlement of Qirmizi Bazar to the city of Shusha and was involved in a traffic accident due to an icy road. Six vehicles have been towed, the cargo has been delivered to the place of destination," Perepelkin said.

The colonel noted that the Russian side did not register any ceasefire violation in Karabakh this day, adding that Russia's engineers have found and neutralized 23,785 explosive devices in the region.

Perepelkin added that the peacekeepers also ensured the safe movement of the Azerbaijani military vehicle convoy through the Lachin corridor to the region of Minkend and back.

Earlier in the day, the Russian defense ministry said that 50,390 refugees returned to the region of Nagorno-Karabakh since the beginning of the Russian peacekeeping operation

Nagorno-Karabakh has been a source of conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan for decades now. A few months ago, tensions flared up, and a military confrontation began. Peace was achieved with the help of Russia in November. Both Azerbaijan and Armenia-backed unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh were to remain at whatever positions they were holding at the time of the ceasefire. Russian peacekeepers were sent in to monitor the situation along the contact line.

Related Topics

Accident Russia Vehicles Road Vehicle Traffic Armenia Azerbaijan January November From Refugee

Recent Stories

Senate approves Biden&#039;s Secretary of Defense ..

41 minutes ago

Al Dhafra Festival concludes 14th edition

56 minutes ago

'Some Evidence' New UK-Linked COVID-19 Strain May ..

14 minutes ago

Vawda asks PML-N leader to disclose misuse of huge ..

14 minutes ago

Dr Mahmood Saleem appointed VC, Mir Chakir Univers ..

14 minutes ago

Vk.com Says Banned Groups Calling for Unauthorized ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.