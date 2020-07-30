(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The Russian Vektor State Research Center will monitor volunteers testing a vaccine against COVID-19 from three to six weeks, the official government site stopcoronavirus.rf's Telegram channel, citing Russia's Rospotrebnadzor consumer watchdog, confirmed on Thursday.

Currently, the center works on six vaccines against the disease, one of them, EpiVacCorona, has entered the clinical trials stage.

"The time periods for holding clinical trials are standardized and composed of periods of watching over the volunteers before and after vaccination (from three to six weeks, depending on a plan), as well as the timing of required laboratory testing that allows determining if the vaccine matches the registration criteria," the channel said.

Russia has confirmed a total of 834,499 cases, with a death toll of 13,802.