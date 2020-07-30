UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Research Center To Monitor Volunteers Testing COVID-19 Vaccine For 3-6 Weeks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 08:30 PM

Russia's Research Center to Monitor Volunteers Testing COVID-19 Vaccine for 3-6 Weeks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The Russian Vektor State Research Center will monitor volunteers testing a vaccine against COVID-19 from three to six weeks, the official government site stopcoronavirus.rf's Telegram channel, citing Russia's Rospotrebnadzor consumer watchdog, confirmed on Thursday.

Currently, the center works on six vaccines against the disease, one of them, EpiVacCorona, has entered the clinical trials stage.

"The time periods for holding clinical trials are standardized and composed of periods of watching over the volunteers before and after vaccination (from three to six weeks, depending on a plan), as well as the timing of required laboratory testing that allows determining if the vaccine matches the registration criteria," the channel said.

Russia has confirmed a total of 834,499 cases, with a death toll of 13,802.

Related Topics

Russia SITE From Government

Recent Stories

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE leaders on ..

20 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders on Eid ..

20 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts 55,257 additional COVID-1 ..

50 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on I ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thron ..

2 hours ago

President says proud of nation's discipline in SOP ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.