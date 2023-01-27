UrduPoint.com

Russia's Rosatom Hopes To Reach Agreement With Argentina On Safe Nuclear Waste Management

Published January 27, 2023

The Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom is in talks on safe nuclear waste management with Argentina and hopes to strike an agreement in 2023, the president of Rosatom Latin America, Ivan Dybov, told Sputnik

"First of all, we discuss cooperation on efficient and safe nuclear waste management... We hope that our discussions will lead to real projects. There are all conditions for that," he said.

Throughout 2022, Rosatom has been working productively with the Argentine nuclear power plants operator Nucleoelectrica Argentina (NA-SA).

The parties "outlined a list of specific projects that can be developed," Dybov said.

Besides, during a recent visit to Argentina, Rosatom representatives held a video conference with the participation of experts from Russia to continue discussion on concrete areas of cooperation, he added.

Dybov also said that Rosatom's proposals for strategic cooperation on the peaceful use of atomic energy were still relevant.

