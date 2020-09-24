UrduPoint.com
Russia's Tu-160 Conduct Flight Along Belarus' Western Borders During Drills - Military

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 07:52 PM

Two Russia's Tu-160 strategic bombers conducted on Thursday a special flight along Belarus' north-western, western and south-western borders during the joint military exercise, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Two Russia's Tu-160 strategic bombers conducted on Thursday a special flight along Belarus' north-western, western and south-western borders during the joint military exercise, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On September 24, 2020, two Russia's hypersonic long-range strategic missile carrier bombers Tu-160, launched from the Engels airbase [in Russia's Saratov region], conducted a special flight along the north-western, the western and the south-western borders of the Republic of Belarus," the Defense Ministry said in a statement, noting that the flight was conducted as part of the Russian-Belarusian drills Slavic Fraternity-2020.

The Belarusian Air Force's combat aviation provided counterair support to the Russian bombers, the ministry specified.

