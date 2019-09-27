UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Ulyanov Slams US Sanctions Against Iran Supreme Leader As Nonsense

Umer Jamshaid 32 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 02:00 PM

Russia's Ulyanov Slams US Sanctions Against Iran Supreme Leader as Nonsense

Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov has slammed Washington's sanctions against Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as meaningless

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov has slammed Washington's sanctions against Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as meaningless.

"This is nonsense, this has no practical meaning," Ulyanov said on Friday at a Moscow-Vienna video conference on the results of the 63rd General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Ulyanov also stressed that the sanctions reduced the chances for settling the crisis around the Iran nuclear deal.

"These meaningless steps, very poorly though-out by the United States, narrow the room for some diplomatic maneuver, diplomatic effort," Ulyanov said.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Washington Nuclear Vienna United States

Recent Stories

Special Congressional Recognition of President Mas ..

3 minutes ago

Masood Khan appeals to US people to save Kashmiris ..

7 minutes ago

Between 2010 and 2017, 20% rise in proportion of P ..

16 minutes ago

Over half of Europe's endemic trees risk extinctio ..

21 minutes ago

Man arrested over corruption in Faisalabad

21 minutes ago

Anti-dengue walk held in Faisalabad

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.