MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov has slammed Washington's sanctions against Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as meaningless.

"This is nonsense, this has no practical meaning," Ulyanov said on Friday at a Moscow-Vienna video conference on the results of the 63rd General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Ulyanov also stressed that the sanctions reduced the chances for settling the crisis around the Iran nuclear deal.

"These meaningless steps, very poorly though-out by the United States, narrow the room for some diplomatic maneuver, diplomatic effort," Ulyanov said.