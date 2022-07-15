UrduPoint.com

Russia's UN Envoy Says Push For Talks With Moscow Would Be West's Best Help For Kiev

Sumaira FH Published July 15, 2022 | 09:03 PM

Russia's UN Envoy Says Push for Talks With Moscow Would Be West's Best Help for Kiev

Encouraging Ukraine to begin meaningful peace negotiations with Russia would be the best help the West could provide to Kiev, Russia's deputy envoy at the UN, Dmitry Polyanskiy, said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) Encouraging Ukraine to begin meaningful peace negotiations with Russia would be the best help the West could provide to Kiev, Russia's deputy envoy at the UN, Dmitry Polyanskiy, said on Friday.

"I think that the best support for Ukraine that Western countries, including the United States, could render would be to bring some reasoning to the policy planning and to the actions of Ukrainian leadership to start meaningful and serious peaceful negotiations with Russia on the conditions of the ceasefire," Polyanskiy told TNT Radio in an interview.

Russia has repeatedly denounced the West for sending Ukraine billions Dollars worth of weapons, noting that it adds fuel to the fire and only prolongs the conflict. Moscow warns any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will be a legitimate target for the Russian armed forces.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The two countries have since held several rounds of peace talks but failed to reach an agreement.

Related Topics

Fire United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Luhansk Donetsk Kiev United States February From Agreement Best Billion

Recent Stories

China's Yutong Bus to set up public transport plan ..

China's Yutong Bus to set up public transport plant in Sindh

2 minutes ago
 Autopsy of Jayland Walker Finds 46 Gunshot Wounds ..

Autopsy of Jayland Walker Finds 46 Gunshot Wounds - Medical Examiner

3 minutes ago
 OSCE Seeking Ways to Get Presence Back to Ukraine ..

OSCE Seeking Ways to Get Presence Back to Ukraine Without Bypassing Russia Veto ..

3 minutes ago
 Klopp sweats on Oxlade-Chamberlain injury after Li ..

Klopp sweats on Oxlade-Chamberlain injury after Liverpool down Crystal Palace

3 minutes ago
 Two held, weapon, drugs recovered

Two held, weapon, drugs recovered

5 minutes ago
 Billion of rupees being spent on uplift projects f ..

Billion of rupees being spent on uplift projects for betterment of infrastructur ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.