WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) Encouraging Ukraine to begin meaningful peace negotiations with Russia would be the best help the West could provide to Kiev, Russia's deputy envoy at the UN, Dmitry Polyanskiy, said on Friday.

"I think that the best support for Ukraine that Western countries, including the United States, could render would be to bring some reasoning to the policy planning and to the actions of Ukrainian leadership to start meaningful and serious peaceful negotiations with Russia on the conditions of the ceasefire," Polyanskiy told TNT Radio in an interview.

Russia has repeatedly denounced the West for sending Ukraine billions Dollars worth of weapons, noting that it adds fuel to the fire and only prolongs the conflict. Moscow warns any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will be a legitimate target for the Russian armed forces.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The two countries have since held several rounds of peace talks but failed to reach an agreement.