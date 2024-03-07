S. Africa urges more emergency ICJ measures against Israel over Gaza 'starvation'

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) South Africa Wednesday petitioned the International Court of Justice to impose fresh emergency measures on Israel over what it described as the "widespread starvation" occurring as a result of its Gaza offensive.

It is the second time Pretoria has asked the court for additional measures -- its first request in February was denied.

South Africa said it was "compelled to return to the Court in light of the new facts and changes in the situation in Gaza -- particularly the situation of widespread starvation" during the offensive.

Pretoria said its application may be "the last opportunity that this Court shall have to save the Palestinian people in Gaza already dying of starvation, and now 'one step' from famine," citing the UN office for the coordination of humanitarian affairs.

The UN has warned famine is looming and desperate crowds have stopped and looted food aid trucks.

Dire shortages of food and water amid the Gaza war sparked by Hamas's October 7 attack have killed at least 18 people, said the health ministry in the Hamas-controlled Palestinian territory.

In a ruling in mid-January that made headlines worldwide, the ICJ, based in The Hague, ordered Israel to do everything it could to prevent genocide during its offensive in Gaza.

The court also ruled that Israel must allow aid into Gaza to ease the desperate humanitarian situation there.

These were so-called "provisional measures", emergency steps Israel needed to take while the court assess the wider issue of whether it is committing genocide in Gaza -- which could take years.

South Africa has accused Israel of breaching the 1948 UN Genocide Convention -- set up in the aftermath of World War II and the Holocaust -- during its military campaign in Gaza.

Pretoria hailed the January judgement as a victory and said it should lead to a ceasefire.

However, in mid-February, the court rejected a request by South Africa to pressurise Israel to halt an offensive against the Gaza city of Rafah.

Israel has throughout dismissed the court proceedings.