S. Korean Minister Urges Pyongyang to Act in 'Flexible' Manner Following US Election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) South Korea's minister of unification, Lee In-young, has urged Pyongyang on Monday to act in a "wise and flexible" manner following last week's US presidential election that saw media outlets declare victory for Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

"I hope that the North will take a discreet, wise and flexible approach amid this period of transition," Lee said during a press briefing, as cited by the South Korean news agency Yonhap.

The unification minister added that Biden's victory in the presidential election may bring significant changes to US policy in the region, raising concern that Pyongyang could begin to carry out provocations, the agency reported.

Lee called on Pyongyang to fulfill its agreements with both Seoul and Washington in order to progress relations and sustain peace in the region, the agency said.

Denuclearization talks between North Korean officials and the Trump administration stalled in 2019 following a pair of summits. A leaked UN Security Council report in August alleged that North Korea has obtained miniaturized nuclear warheads that can be attached to ballistic missiles.