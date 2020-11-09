UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korean Minister Urges Pyongyang To Act In 'Flexible' Manner Following US Election

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

S. Korean Minister Urges Pyongyang to Act in 'Flexible' Manner Following US Election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) South Korea's minister of unification, Lee In-young, has urged Pyongyang on Monday to act in a "wise and flexible" manner following last week's US presidential election that saw media outlets declare victory for Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

"I hope that the North will take a discreet, wise and flexible approach amid this period of transition," Lee said during a press briefing, as cited by the South Korean news agency Yonhap.

The unification minister added that Biden's victory in the presidential election may bring significant changes to US policy in the region, raising concern that Pyongyang could begin to carry out provocations, the agency reported.

Lee called on Pyongyang to fulfill its agreements with both Seoul and Washington in order to progress relations and sustain peace in the region, the agency said.

Denuclearization talks between North Korean officials and the Trump administration stalled in 2019 following a pair of summits. A leaked UN Security Council report in August alleged that North Korea has obtained miniaturized nuclear warheads that can be attached to ballistic missiles.

Related Topics

Election United Nations Washington Nuclear Trump Pyongyang Progress Seoul South Korea North Korea May August 2019 Media

Recent Stories

Pfizer is more than 90 per cent effective for trea ..

8 seconds ago

Americans rectified their mistake by removing Trum ..

15 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbek Minister of Inves ..

16 minutes ago

Babar Azam agrees to PCB’s offer for Test team c ..

25 minutes ago

PTCL collaborates with DETASAD (DETECON Al Saudia ..

26 minutes ago

ERC launches winter aid programme to benefit 1 mil ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.