Saakashvili May Be Hospitalized If Health Found Critical Amid Hunger Strike - Reports

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 12:00 AM

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Doctors will visit jailed former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who has been on hunger strike in prison for 18 days, should his health condition require, he will be hospitalized in a Tbilisi clinic, media reported on Monday.

A medical council of six doctors was created at the instruction of the Georgian health ministry at the request of Saakashvili's personal doctor Nikoloz Kipshidze.

The ex-president may be transported to the Vivamedi medical center in the Georgian capital if his condition is assessed as critical, Georgian broadcaster Pirveli reported.

The Vivamedi facility is the official health care provider for Tbilisi prisoners.

On Sunday, Kipshidze said that the physical condition of Saakashvili was weakening, noting, however, that there is no need for urgent hospitalization yet.

Saakashvili, who fled Georgia in 2013, was arrested on October 1 after returning to the country, where he is facing several criminal charges, ahead of the municipal polls. After his arrest, Saakashvili declared a hunger strike as he considers himself a political prisoner.

