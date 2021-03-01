UrduPoint.com
Saudi Envoy To UN Says US Report On Khashoggi 'Does Not Rise' To Proving Accusations

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 11:50 PM

Saudi Envoy to UN Says US Report on Khashoggi 'Does Not Rise' to Proving Accusations

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Saudi Arabia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Abdallah Al-Mouallimi said the US intelligence report, claiming that Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman had a role to play in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, did not rise to proving the accusations and that the case was closed.

"The report, therefore, is based on could've, should've and would've and does not rise to anywhere close to proving the accusation beyond a reasonable doubt," Al-Mouallimi said via Twitter. "The Prince courageously accepted moral responsibility, presented the accused to the justice system, and pledged to reform the intelligence organizations. Case closed!"

