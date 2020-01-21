UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Screening Of Wuhan Residents Leaving City Boosted Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - State Media

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 48 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 01:15 PM

Screening of Wuhan Residents Leaving City Boosted Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - State Media

Wuhan local authorities in central China's Hubei province have taken additional measures to monitor people and vehicles moving in and out of the city amid the outbreak of a new deadly coronavirus, the official People's Daily reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Wuhan local authorities in central China's Hubei province have taken additional measures to monitor people and vehicles moving in and out of the city amid the outbreak of a new deadly coronavirus, the official People's Daily reported on Tuesday.

"Wuhan has stepped up inspection and control of people moving in and out of the city, in order to firmly curb the spread of the pneumonia epidemic caused by the new coronavirus," the People's Daily reported, citing the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission.

According to the daily, Wuhan would stop sending tourist groups and the local police would step up inspections of vehicles moving in and out of the city to make sure live birds and wild animals were not being transported.

More than 300 temperature measuring devices will be deployed in all major airports, train stations and bus stations in the city to monitor the passengers, the report added.

According to the latest figure from the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission, the city had reported 198 cases of confirmed pneumonia patients infected by the new coronavirus, with 4 deaths and 44 in critical condition.

The official Xinhua news Agency reported on Monday that the new coronavirus had spread to other Chinese cities including five confirmed cases in Beijing and 14 confirmed cases in a number of cities in Guangdong province.

In addition, Australia, Thailand, Japan and South Korea have also reported confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.

Related Topics

Police Thailand Australia China Vehicles Wuhan Beijing Japan South Korea All From

Recent Stories

Over 1 in 2 (55%) Pakistanis opine that smoking is ..

12 minutes ago

Convening A Workshop on Family Bank Experience in ..

12 minutes ago

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) outlets to open for 1 ..

6 minutes ago

72 non-functional health facilities to be fully op ..

6 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University launches some academi ..

6 minutes ago

Wheat flour price hits up to Rs75 per kg for first ..

47 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.