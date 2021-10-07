Second Russia-Africa Summit to Be Discussed at African Troika, Moscow Meeting - Lavrov

Comprehensive preparations for the second Russia-Africa summit will be discussed by foreign ministers of Russia and the African Union troika, consisting of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Africa and Senegal, at the upcoming meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

"As for the specific date and place of the second Russia-Africa summit, these issues are under discussion now. In the near future, there will be a meeting involving foreign ministers of Russia and the African Union troika, and this issue will have a prominent place on the agenda," Lavrov said at a joint press conference after the meeting with Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta.

The Rwandan foreign minister arrived in Moscow on Wednesday for a two-day official visit. The talks with Lavrov were devoted to the regional and global matters of common interest and plans for further bilateral cooperation, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The first Russia-Africa summit took place October 23-24, 2019, in the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi, co-hosted by Egypt. The summit was attended by all the African leaders and more than 120 foreign ministers. The second summit is planned for 2022 in Africa, though the host country is yet to be designated.