Secretary General Receives France’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Special Envoy to OIC

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, on 6 December 2021 at the General Secretariat, received HE Ludovic Pouille, Ambassador of France to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia accompanied by Mr. Mr Mustafa Mihraje, France’s Consul General in Jeddah and Special Envoy to the OIC

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 07th December, 2021) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, on 6 December 2021 at the General Secretariat, received HE Ludovic Pouille, Ambassador of France to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia accompanied by Mr.

Mr Mustafa Mihraje, France’s Consul General in Jeddah and Special Envoy to the OIC.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the long history of links between OIC member states and France and discussed ways to enhance fruitful dialogue and cooperation between the OIC and France in various fields. They also reviewed issues of common interest.